Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,262 Average Target Price from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,393 ($18.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,457.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,572.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.