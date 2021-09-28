Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $19.11

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $19.71. Antero Resources shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 156,548 shares trading hands.

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 83.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 187,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 700,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 288,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

