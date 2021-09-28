ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $355.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.62.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.