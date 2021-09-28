ankrETH (aEth) Price Tops $2,963.51 on Top Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $86.92 million and approximately $94,024.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,963.51 or 0.07080025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00163873 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.