AngioDynamics (ANGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th. Analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.50 million, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

