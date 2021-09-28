Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 42,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment comprises of the monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

