Analyzing Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Portman Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A Portman Ridge Finance 112.83% 15.18% 6.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Portman Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Portman Ridge Finance $42.76 million 5.16 $31.57 million $3.40 7.11

Portman Ridge Finance has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and Portman Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Portman Ridge Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Portman Ridge Finance has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.22%. Given Portman Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portman Ridge Finance is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments. It also takes controlling interest.

