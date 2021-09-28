Analyzing Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 13.93% 23.22% 4.77% Marchex -22.26% -19.67% -13.56%

58.0% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Marchex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and Marchex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.13 -$6.00 million $1.52 13.05 Marchex $51.22 million 2.50 -$38.45 million ($0.36) -8.58

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nielsen has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nielsen and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 5 2 0 2.29 Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nielsen presently has a consensus price target of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 28.89%. Marchex has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 41.59%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than Nielsen.

Summary

Nielsen beats Marchex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

