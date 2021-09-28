Analyzing Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 3 4 0 2.38 AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 3 4 0 2.38 AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

Gecina presently has a consensus target price of $158.34, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.45, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Gecina.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gecina and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $751.54 million 14.82 $176.86 million $2.40 63.33 AFC Gamma $5.25 million 70.66 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Gecina on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

