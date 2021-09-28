Analysts Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) PT at $44.83

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE THS opened at $39.56 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,725,000 after acquiring an additional 985,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $49,258,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

