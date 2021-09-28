Analysts Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT at $102.14

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.14.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 309,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $262,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,990 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

