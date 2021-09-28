Analysts Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price at $48.67

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,115 in the last ninety days. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

ONEW stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $613.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

