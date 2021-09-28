Analysts Set Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target at $30.25

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,892,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $26.05 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.