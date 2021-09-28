Analysts Set Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Price Target at $3.83

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.83.

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $389.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

