Analysts Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Target Price at $1,144.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CLPBY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.55. 21,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

