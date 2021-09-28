Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Target Price at $140.62

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A stock traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $98.12 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

