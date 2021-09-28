Analysts Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.25 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.