Analysts Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post sales of $48.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.35 million. Ooma posted sales of $42.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $189.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $190.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $206.96 million, with estimates ranging from $202.70 million to $210.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Ooma stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.13. 1,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,352. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $449.56 million, a P/E ratio of -173.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 97.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

