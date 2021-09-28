Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $15.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $40.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,417,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 72,609 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.