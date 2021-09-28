Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $15.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $40.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,417,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 72,609 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

