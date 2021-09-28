Analysts Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CURO Group by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 648,545 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in CURO Group by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,313,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CURO opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $710.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

