Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Post $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the highest is $3.42. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $13.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $13.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.49 to $14.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

CCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 505.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

