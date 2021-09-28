Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Victory Capital reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 89,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 27.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,975,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 31.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

