Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. 1,986,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,546. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

