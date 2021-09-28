Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post $2.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

NXPI stock opened at $216.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $121.90 and a 12-month high of $228.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.