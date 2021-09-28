Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $55.28. 8,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.