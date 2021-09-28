Analysts Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

