Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $492.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 294.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 144,550 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.13. 7,022,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,700. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

