Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE COLD opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.42, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.