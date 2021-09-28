Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -114.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

