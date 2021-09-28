American Vanguard Co. (AVD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 15th

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

American Vanguard has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of AVD stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $477.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. On average, analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Vanguard by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.