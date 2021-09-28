American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.7% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,926. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.