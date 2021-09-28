Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 10.9% of Strategy Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 49.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $95.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,310.29. The stock had a trading volume of 150,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,439. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,415.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,357.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

