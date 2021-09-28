Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $92.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,313.75. The stock had a trading volume of 99,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,439. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,415.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,357.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

