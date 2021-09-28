ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,382,055. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

