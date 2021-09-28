Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.56 ($55.95).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ALO stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €32.09 ($37.75). The company had a trading volume of 978,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.48. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

