AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $260,424.52 and $38.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

