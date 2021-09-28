Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

ALIZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of ALIZY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 205,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

