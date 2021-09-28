Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $2,327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,601 shares of company stock worth $18,735,895. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.