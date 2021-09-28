Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.68

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 1569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.01.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

