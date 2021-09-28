Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.78.

ANCUF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.69%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

