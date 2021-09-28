Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

ALFVY stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,893. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

