Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day moving average of $186.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $1,557,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,751,000 after buying an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 845,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

