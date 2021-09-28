Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

