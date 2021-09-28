Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $4.84 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after buying an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19,305.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,420,000 after buying an additional 490,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average of $152.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

