Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $36.65 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 324,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,651,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

