Albion Financial Group UT Invests $4.01 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.