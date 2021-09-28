Albion Financial Group UT Invests $2.75 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $151.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

