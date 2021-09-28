Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,244,000. Fiserv comprises about 1.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.