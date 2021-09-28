Airbloc Reaches Market Cap of $4.75 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $9,631.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00121583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044062 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

