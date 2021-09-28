Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Joey Agree Buys 3,670 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $601,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $22,473,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 35,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

